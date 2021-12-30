Ronald Chapman: No indoor parties at this time | Loop Barbados

No permission has been given for indoor parties at this time.

“For the purpose of parties and those sorts of events where persons are standing, those events are only approved for outdoor spaces. There are no parties approved for indoor spaces at this time,” Head of the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit, Ronald Chapman stated during a COVID-19 press briefing this evening.

Following on from recent discussions held with promoters after the green light was given for live events to be held, Chapman stated that a number of applications had been received by the Unit.

Six applications for events have been approved for Old Year’s Night, five for January 1 and one for the following day, January 2, 2022.

Chapman explained that protocols had been established for all parties involved. Persons undertaking events are required to apply to both the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit as well as the National Cultural Foundation (NCF). Both promoters and staff are required to be vaccinated and tested on the night of the event while the patrons must be vaccinated or tested one day prior to the event being held.

“These protocols are put in place so as to ensure that we have events that are low-risk and that persons can enjoy some semblance of normalcy for the Old Year’s Night and New Year’s Day,” he explained, stressing that only organized, approved events are currently allowed.

Chapman appealed to individuals to ensure that they take all necessary precautions to protect themselves which included the wearing of face masks and practising good hand hygiene.