Romero hat-trick sinks Barbados in CNL Loop Barbados

A hat-trick from Dorny Romero spearheaded the Dominican Republic to another convincing victory over Barbados in the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League.

Last night at the Estadio Polideportivo in Moca, Dominican Republic, the host defeated the Tridents 5-2 to maintain their grip of second place in Group B of League B.

Group leaders Nicaragua blanked Montserrat 3-0 to create an interesting scenario going into the final two matches of the preliminary round.

Nicaragua sits at the top of the table with a perfect score of 12 points from four matches, and they are narrowly followed by the Dominican Republic who have amassed nine points from a similar number of matches.

The battle for survival in League B is of equal importance, as Montserrat have three points from their solitary victory in this campaign, defeating Barbados 3-2 at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf, while the Tridents have yet to seal a point in the group, while accumulating a goal average of -13.

Monday night’s encounter was the Dorny Romero show. The Always Ready FC forward produced a clinical display of finishing, as he converted each of his three goals with his head.

Barbados got off to a positive start and took the lead in the 10th minute when Thierry Gale converted from the penalty spot after Dominican goalkeeper Xavier Valdez brought down captain Shane Codrington inside the penalty area.

The Tridents’ lead lasted seven minutes as Riki Alba, waltz by three defenders and poked the ball beyond Barbados goalkeeper Liam Brathwaite.

Dominican Republic settled into the game and generated several attacks on the Tridents’ goal, but Brathwaite was in sublime form and produced several quality saves to maintain the 1-1 score line.

Romero gave the Dominican Republic the lead in the 30th minute when he rose above everyone to head home Ronaldo Vasquez left-side corner.

Three minutes after the break Romero scored his second and Dominican Republic’s third, when headed Angel Melo’s cross from the right, into the bottom right corner.

After all his heroic saves in the first half, Brathwaite mishandled a routine cross from the left and the ball fell at the feet of midfielder Heinz Morschel who passed the ball into an empty goal in the 58th minute.

Gale tried to initiate a Tridents fight back as he scored from the spot again in the 66th minute to make it 4-2, however Romero had the final say as he scored in the 79th minute via another corner.

Barbados’ next encounter will be against Nicaragua at the BFA Wildey Turf on November 17.