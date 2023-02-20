Romeich says Jamaica could learn from Trinidad’s Carnival Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Jamaican music producer and businessman, Romeich Major is calling for “proper investment” to be made in the local dancehall industry after highlighting how different stakeholders have come together for Trinidad’s Carnival.

He hailed the twin-island republic’s Carnival as “crazy”, “fun”, and “amazing”.

The Romeich Entertainment and Romeich Wear boss said it is not about comparing both countries, but rather about sharing knowledge.

Romeich was among stars, including rapper Nicki Minaj and former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, who are in Trinidad and Tobago for its Carnival, which comes to a climax on Monday and Tuesday.

“TRINDAD #CARNIVAL!!!!! All I can say it’s crazy, it’s fun,” Romeich wrote in a post on Instagram on Monday.

“It’s amazing, but most of all everyone comes together, especially all artistes, promoters, and, in my view, even the government, and trust me, this help and benefit the country so much,” the businessman said, adding, “Sometimes it’s not about comparing but sharing knowledge.”

There have been long-held views that dancehall lacks proper investments and support from the Government, especially at a time when many in the space have expressed that the genre needs urgent revitalising.

This is in light of the fast rise of other genres of music globally, including Afrobeat.

Locally, Government officials have long-criticised the lyrics being used by some dancehall acts that purportedly contribute to violence and other social ills.

Others in the industry have pointed to the disunity among artistes and producers as a hindrance to the genre’s further success, as well as the so-called American-styled beats being used in some songs.

According to Romeich, “We have a product call[ed] dancehall that’s so powerful.

“We, the country of Jamaica, just not utilising it the right way, and we need more proper investment from the persons who can!!!” he declared.

He pointed out, for example, that in Trinidad, there are scores of parties in three weeks, non-stop, with no fear of the events coming to a premature end due to the authorities pulling the plug.

Continuing, he said such events have “non-stop security for the people”, with beautiful set-up for these entertainment activities.

“Yoo, I am amazed, no lie!!!! 2024 me a forward again!!!” said the clearly enthused businessman.

“The #Caribbean is one of the most amazing places to live, so all we need to do is make use of our cultures and spread the beauty of our countries,” Romeich added.

He also called on his followers to “stop making media and news show the negativity only”.

Romeich added: “We as people have way more power than them, so show the beauty of each of your countries!!!”

Amassing more than 300 comments, many of his followers agreed with his observations on what Jamaica could learn from the staging of Carnival in Trinidad.

“I’m so glad someone of your status from our island came through and saw the energy T&T offer to not just the locals, but international feters as well,” wrote one person.

“As you said, dancehall has so much potential. But badmind a kill wi a Jamaica bredda,” he opined.

Said another social media user: “I was saying this the other day when I saw the prime minister leading from front when it comes to dancehall.

“But our leaders just hate dancehall so and love everybody’s culture.”

In disagreeing with some aspects of those sentiments, Romeich responded, “They (our leaders) don’t enuh, but maybe someone needs to take [the] lead and structure some ideas to them.”

