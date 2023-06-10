Roger wins in brother rivalry, predictions on point for KotH 2023 Loop Barbados

It was down to the wire with not even two full seconds separating their overall times, but it was Roger Mayers who narrowly beat his brother Barry Mayers in the First Citizens King of the Hill.

Beyond that sibling rivalry on the track, the rest of results went almost as predicted.

Here are the Provisional Results for King of the Hill 2023:

Key to nationalities (competitor from Barbados unless shown): CDN – Canada; ENG – England; GUY – Guyana; IRL – Republic of Ireland; JAM – Jamaica; NZL – New Zealand; T&T – Trinidad & Tobago; TCI – Turks & Caicos; USA – United States of America; WAL – Wales

1st Hayden Paddon – NZL/John Kennard – NZL (FIA R5 Tourism Development Corporation/Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc/Automotive Art/Valvoline Hyundai i20 R5), 2m 09.53s2nd Dane Skeete/Tyler Mayhew (WRC Automotive Art/CO Williams Sand & Lime/Sol Subaru Impreza WRC S12), + 01.85s3rd Jeffrey Panton – JAM/Michael Fennell Jnr – JAM (FIA R5 KIG/Sandals Resorts/Bushy Park Barbados Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo), + 03.56s4th Kyle Gregg – JAM/Orry Hunte (FIA R5 B D Gregg Ford Fiesta Rally2), + 04.01s5th Kevin Procter – ENG/Patrick Walsh – WAL (WRC Procters Coaches & Bus Sales/Swift Signs & Shirts/Temsa Sales UK Ford Fiesta S2000T), + 04.11s6th Stuart Maloney/Kristian Yearwood (FIA R5 Rock Hard Cement/VP Fuels/Chevron/Bushy Park Barbados/Sign Station Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo), + 04.19s7th Roger Mayers/Barry Ward (SM2 Chefette/Frosteez/Hankook/Sign Depot Toyota WR Starlet), + 05.67s8th Roger Hill/Graham Gittens (FIA R5 Esso/MaxMeyer Paints/MotorMac Skoda Fabia R5), + 05.91s9th Barry Mayers/Ben Norris (SM2 Chefette/Frosteez/Hankook/Sign Depot Ford Fiesta), + 05.94s10th Paul Horton – TCI/Matt Edwards – WAL (FIA R5 Java Island/HO2 Construction/Sky Motorsports Citroen C3 Rally2), + 06.04setc

WRC: 1st Skeete/Mayhew, 2m 11.38s; 2nd Procter – ENG/Walsh – WAL, + 02.26s; 3rd Andy Scott – SCO/Laura Connell (F) – SCO (Rock Oil/Billfisher III/Rostrum Sportswear Ford Fiesta S2000T), + 04.58; etcFIA R5: 1st Paddon – NZL/Kennard – NZL, 2m 09.53s; 2nd Panton – JAM/Fennell – JAM, + 03.56s; 3rd Gregg – JAM/Hunte, + 04.01s; etcModified 4: 1st Mark Thompson/Kurt Seabra – GUY (Automotive Art/Glassesco/NKM Clothing/Bio Beauty Day Spa Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX), 2m 17.11s – 14th overall; 2nd George Sherman – USA/Scott Pinheiro – T&T (Tide Cleaners/Subway/GS InMotion Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX), + 18.51s; 3rd Kyle Catwell/Kayleigh Catwell (Ellesmere Quarries Ltd/Chicken Pen Racing Audi TT-R), + 19.49s; etcSuperModified 2: 1st R Mayers/Ward, 2m 15.20s; 2nd B Mayers/Norris, + 00.27s; 3rd Andrew Jones/Lindsey Pilkington (F) – ENG (Gale’s Agro Products/AP Jones Pharmacy/Southern Surf Beach Apartments/Weetabix/GO ON Energy Ford Escort MkII), + 07.88s; etcSM1: 1st Tremaine Forde-Catwell/Shane Haynes (Cheese Autoglass Finish/Mipa Professional Coatings/Performance Plus/Rezult Auto/Ingenuity Pro Shop Daihatsu Charmant), 2m 24.92s – 20th o/a; 2rd Kevin Wiggins/Kareem Gaskin (Johnson Auto/Eastside Seafood/Zak Auto Parts Toyota Starlet), + 13.49s; 3rd Darren Lashley/Jason Harewood (Hi-Speed Performance Parts/Starboy Performance/Lashley’s Auto Garage Toyota Starlet), + 18.59s; etcM3: 1st Logan Watson/Andrew Croney (Cargo BGI/Packaging Center/Enermax/Luxe Caribbean Properties/Stihl/Jack Daniels/Fete Patch/It’s Barbados/Bajan Pure Water/Quality Tyre BMW M3), 2m 21.70s – 16th o/a; 2nd Suleman Esuf/Justin Harris (Prosales/Express Imports Inc/SY Adam & Son/Y Esuf Auto Clinic BMW 1M), + 01.48s; 3rd Justin Campbell/Ayrton Bannister (Republic Bank/Automotive Art/Camps Auto Services/Expressionism/Dream Freighting/New York Pizza/Premier Diamonds/COT/AEC/HEL Performance/#livealittle/#RAY BMW M3), + 03.52s; etcM2: 1st Neil Corbin/Matthew Staffner (Nassco/Auto Solutions/Stamina Energy/Pressout Performance/Colour XL Toyota GT86 CS-R3), 2m 27.68s – 23rd o/a; 2nd Chris Ullyett/Chantal Ullyett (F) – CDN (Proj-Rx Inc/RadComm Systems/Ullyett’s Machine Shop Service Ford Escort RS2000), + 03.38s; 3rd Michael Worme/Jason King (Coast to Coast Cooling/COT/Ullyett’s Machine Shop/Camps Auto Services/Katspraddle Vodka/Nauti Lime/Sign Up BMW 318ti Compact), + 06.92s; etcM1: 1st Edward Corbin/Johnathan Alleyne (Automotive Art/Pro Sales/Hilti Daihatsu Charmant), 2m 30.34s – 25th o/a; 2nd Horatio Brown – JAM/Leslie Evanson (F) (Fast Parts Barbados/Garage 61/Esuf Racing/RAW Power Motorsports/AdON Racing/RichTune Performance Citroen C2R2), + 01.54s; 3rd Jermin Pope/Aaron Kirton (Glassesco/PEG Farms/Titan Gloves/Pedialyte Sport/Ultragrime Wipes/SPC 2023 Sandblasting and Powder Coating/NKM/Bio Beauty/Industries Job Honda Civic), + 06.82s; etcHistoric 2: 1st Chris Shooter – ENG/Bev LeGood (F) – ENG (Sparrow Hill Cars/Soar Bridge Inn Ford Escort MkII), 2m 38.81s – 42nd o/a; 2nd John Corbin/Paul Bourne (Valvoline/Hilti Toyota Corolla), + 25.87sH1: 1st Mick Smith – IRL/Cameron Barclay – ENG (H1 Sunbeam Imp), 3m 12.36s – 75th o/aClubman 3: 1st Greg Cozier/Natasha Farnum (F) (Perkins & Sons Barbados Rum BimmaCup Too), 2m 39.76s – 47th o/a; 2nd Kevin Armstrong/Dwayne Forde (Armstrong Auto BMW 325i), + 01.62sC2: 1st Ian Warren/Robert Warren (West Lake Tires/Guava Tech/Benthams Farm and Garden/Formula 1/Motor Medic BimmaCup), 2m 36.85s – 35th o/a; 2nd Chris Hoad/Castara Waterman (F) (Subway/Dasani Water/Shell Helix/Colour XL/Guava Tech BimmaCup), + 00.11s; 3rd Derek Edwards/Damien Johnson (www . coralbeachbarbados . com BimmaCup), + 00.72s; etcC1: 1st Jason Tull/Omar Archer (Jay-T’s Auto Services/BG Products/Black Rock Auto Peugeot 106 Rallye S2), 2m 49.21s – 62nd o/a; 2nd Kyle Gill/Rashid Phillips (adhoc Industries/The Chicken Stop Mitsubishi Mirage RS Clone), +00.58s; 3rd Wayne Tasker/Keenan Barker (Winston Enterprises/Shalom Management Services/Shalom Solutions/Byrycustomz/J Squared Consultants Opel Corsa B), + 05.74sGroup B: 1st Martin Stockdale – ENG/James Hutchinson (Divi Southwinds Beach Resort/Drive-a-Matic Car Rentals/Canems Engine Management/Astleyfab Erection Specialists BMW 1M Coupe), 2m 34.57s; 2nd Calvin Briggs/Fabian Morris (GpB Sirrom Lighting/Flying Bell Farms Ford Sierra), + 05.01s; 3rd Andrew Costin-Hurley – ENG/Rob Brook – ENG (Clubman Motorsport/Earl’s Performance Hoses Ford Puma Cosworth), + 09.00s; etc