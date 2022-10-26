Roger Sealy escapes police custody Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Roger Rommel Stephen Sealy, alias ‘Duck Foot’, who escaped police custody.

Sealy was being questioned in connection with serious criminal matters. His last known address is Scotts Gap, Brittons Hill, St Michael. He is of dark complexion, slim built and has a large protruding forehead. He is approximately 5 feet. 11 inches in height.

Sealy is advised that he can present himself to the Central Police Station at Coleridge Street, St Michael accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person who may know the whereabout of Roger Sealy is asked to contact the Central Police Station at 430-7676, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.