Rochelle’s helping entrepreneurs stay on track Loop Barbados

In a bid to fill the gap of entrepreneurs having to deal with the headache of sorting out their finances alone, a young Barbadian accounting expert and her team have developed a web application solely for that purpose.

And it’s exceeding expectations for many in filling that gap. Owner of Digital IRC Consultancy Services Ltd and co-founder of Envoici Accounting Rochelle Walrond described where the forward thinking vision came from.

“By profession I am a full fledged accountant. There were many small businesses reaching out to me to help them whether they wanted to get a loan from the bank or open a business account but when we started to work with them, they weren’t tracking their finances in the most efficient way,” she said.

This is where Envoici saw a need to fill the market gap.

“A lot of the applications that they were using were limited in one way or the other whether they were good at tracking their expenses but then they were not good at tracking the inventory so I wanted to develop an application that was all encompassing, that really is geared towards small to medium sized businesses but you can do everything in one,” she said. The 32-year-old explained that a lot of work went into putting Envoici together but with the support of her team which included co-founder Ivan Cox, they have surmounted and surpassed expectations.

Rochelle Walrond and Ivan Cox, the founders of Envoici Accounting.

“With everything there are ups and downs. We had to determine what we wanted to offer and then finding the team to assist our team in building out the application, there were the challenges in ensuring that everything is working as expected,” however she said, despite these initial obstacles Envoici is on its way.

The team of Envoici which started with Walrond and Cox actually includes members regionally and internationally.

There are four members here in Barbados and from the international community there are an additional five persons.

As for the reception of Enovici Rochelle says that it has been incredible.

“Everyone that has tried out the application and did the trial version they are very impressed, in speaking with some accountants they see the gap that Envoici is filling and the reception has been good so far,” she said.

For those entrepreneurs who are considering coming on board with the Envoici platform Walrond puts it in simple terms:

“Why I would encourage entrepreneurs to use the Envoici application is because it’s very simple to use, it’s very easy to catch on to. It’s very important as an entrepreneur that you have a good handle of your finances.”

Envoici prides itself on its motto that “Visibility Matters”, and for those entrepreneurs who are ready to take their business to the next level through Envoici, all financial statements will be prepared from the application for the bank and investors.

As for if Walrond believes she is operating within her purpose, she believes so wholeheartedly.

“I have a passion of working with small businesses, individuals etc as I’ve owned a business from the time I was at the University of the West Indies and seeing the challenges that I faced back then and being uncertain, I love seeing a business growing and succeeding and I feel once the information and application is there for them – they would be happy,” she added.

In terms of the future of Envoici there is a great hope that it would be the go-to solid regional application that small businesses and accountants turn to.

“And not only that but being a source of information, in terms of how to manage your business, in terms of finances – it would be an all encompassing space where entrepreneurs can come where you have the team from Envoici to help you do bookkeeping, finances and to manage your payroll-anything with financial analysis, the Envoici Accounting brand would represent,” she added.