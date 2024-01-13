Road works to start: Crab Hill residents to be inconvenienced Loop Barbados

Roadworks will begin on Monday, January 15, 2024, from Crab Hill to Archers Bay, St Lucy under the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme.

The Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) is advising residents and business persons in the areas who will be impacted by the diversions.

Milling, which is the removal of the existing asphalt, followed by paving will be executed by MTW’s contractor – Infra Barbados. The works will be conducted from 7:30 am to 6pm daily pending weather conditions.

Motorists are being advised that traffic will be diverted through Crab Hill No.2 and Crab Hill to Animal Flower Cave. Signage and traffic wardens will be in place.

The MTW thanks road users and residents for their patience and cooperation in advance.