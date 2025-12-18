Road works to pause as contractors begin year-end break

Sub-contractors working on the Scotland District Road Rehabilitation Programme will proceed on their yearly vacation break as the year comes to a close, the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) has announced.

Infra Construction Inc. will begin its break on December 18, while C.O. Williams Construction Ltd will proceed on vacation from December 19.

The main contractor on the project, the China National Complete Plant Import and Export Corporation (COMPLANT), will continue to carry out minor works into the new year.

MTW said the contractor will clean up and tidy work sites to ensure that roads are either passable or properly secured until full works resume.

Road users are being advised to exercise caution when travelling through work sites or to avoid them where possible.

Motorists are also urged not to attempt to use any road or bridge that has been officially closed, in the interest of safety.

The $230 million Scotland District Road Rehabilitation Programme continues to make progress, with two roads paved within the last few weeks.

These include Laynes Bridge in St. Joseph and Highway B2 – Foster’s Funland, between Morgan Lewis, St. Andrew and Boscobel, St. Peter.

Additional paving was completed in Horse Hill, St. Joseph; St. Margarets, St. John; Kings Street, St. Andrew; Mose Bottom, St. Andrew; and Coggins Hill, also in St. Andrew.

When work resumes in January, excavation for gabion work will continue at Trio Path, St. Andrew; Airy Hill, St. Joseph; and Bruce Vale, St. Andrew, where bridge works are ongoing.

Bridge construction is also expected to commence at Dark Hole, St. Andrew.

MTW reported that 17 roads are currently under rehabilitation as part of the programme.

The Ministry’s Paving Unit has also proceeded on its yearly break following what was described as an active and productive year.

The unit concluded its programme with the reinstatement of Walkers, St. George and Trents, St. Lucy, which were damaged during heavy rainfall in November. (MTW)