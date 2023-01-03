Road works in The City for two weeks Loop Barbados

Road works in The City for two weeks
Road works in The City for two weeks

Crews from the Ministry of Transport, Works, and Water Resources (MTWW) will be repairing a broken culvert on Broad Street; a broken culvert at the corner of Crumpton Street, and a stormwater grill on Marhill Street, all in Bridgetown.

The work is estimated to last approximately two weeks and will take place from Monday to Friday, between 8:30 am and 4 pm.

Pedestrians and motorists are urged to follow the signage within the construction zones and to be extremely cautious while traversing these worksites in The City.

