Road works in Fontabelle this week Loop Barbados

The C O Williams Construction Team have begun slurry sealing along Fontabelle Road, St Michael, from Monday, June 17, under the Ministry of Transport and Works Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme.

The work will be done between 7:30am and 4:30pm, for approximately one week.

Local and emergency access will be granted. However, other road users are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

Motorists are kindly asked to obey signage and directions given by flag persons and to proceed through the construction zone with extreme caution.

MTW and the C O Williams Construction team apologises for any inconvenience this work may cause and thanks persons for their cooperation.

(GIS).