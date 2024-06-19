Road works in Bridgetown; Owners advised to move vehicles

·6 min read
Road works in Bridgetown; Owners advised to move vehicles
Barbados News
Barbados News

Milling and paving will take place from Monday, July 1, from 7:30am to 5:30pm for approximately 12 days.

Rosemary Forde

7 hrs ago

Residents and business operators along King William Street, Beckwith Street and Queen Street in The City are advised that the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) will be resurfacing these roads under the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme.

As a result, owners of vehicles parked along King William Street, Beckwith Street and Queen Street will need to remove their vehicles from the roadways by Wednesday, June 26, 2024, so that the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) can first carry out utility work within the area.

After the BWA has finished, MTW’s contractor, Infra Construction Inc, will begin milling and paving from Monday, July 1, from 7:30am to 5:30pm for approximately 12 days.

MTW thanks residents, vehicle owners and businesses for their cooperation.

(GIS).

