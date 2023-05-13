Road works at Rolling Hills in St George starting Monday Loop Barbados

A crew from the Golden Ridge Depot of the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources (MTWW) will cordon off a section of road in the area of Rolling Hills, St. George to facilitate the installation of bridge posts, starting Monday, May 15.

The team will conduct the work between 8 am and 2:30 pm, Monday to Friday. During this time, the road will be reduced to one lane.

A flag person will be in place to direct the single lane traffic. After construction hours, both lanes will be reopened. It is estimated that the work will take approximately one week.

MTWW urges motorists to reduce their speed and to proceed with caution.