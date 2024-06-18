Road works at ABC Highway near Airport Loop Barbados

The C O Williams Construction Team, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW), will be slurry sealing a section of the ABC Highway, from the Tom Adams Roundabout near the airport to the Coverley Roundabout in Christ Church.

The road works began on Monday, June 17, and will take place between 7:30am and 4:30pm, for approximately two weeks.

Local and emergency access will be granted. However, road users are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

Traffic from the airport will be diverted towards St Bartholomew’s Church and proceed to turn right to rejoin the ABC Highway.

Motorists are kindly asked to obey signage and directions given by flag persons and proceed through the construction zone with extreme caution.