Road tennis open launched with new scoring software

Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith, has expressed his support of the recently developed Courtside Software that will be used in the Barbados Road Tennis Open 2024.

Speaking during the launch of the Road Tennis event, along with the software, in the Training Room at his Ministry, Griffith disclosed that the introduction of the software marked another significant milestone in the development of the island’s indigenous sport.

This software tool offers real-time scoring, performance analytics, and a user-friendly interface, making it an essential asset for players, coaches, and enthusiasts alike.

Minister Griffith noted that the Courtside Software was developed in Barbados. He stated:

“I’ve always been preaching that technology should be embedded in our sports, in terms of not only video analysis, but using technology to better the game and to have our athletes rise to a different level.”

Developer of the software, Nathan Agard, of Riveting Media Inc., revealed that traditionally road tennis scoring has been a manual process, which was often prone to errors and lacked detailed performance insights.

“This outdated method can be slow and unreliable, hampering the competitive nature and enjoyment of the game. Courtside software aims to revolutionise the sport by providing accurate and instant scoring, thereby reducing disputes, and enhancing the overall experience,” he noted.

Agard stated that one of the key advantages of the Courtside Software is its ability to gather and analyse performance metrics.

He added that this data-driven approach offers valuable insights into strengths and areas for improvement, helping players and coaches refine their strategies.

The 2024 Barbados Road Tennis Open commences on July 28 and runs until September 22, 2024, with matches taking place at Belfield, Black Rock, St Michael; Bush Hall, St Michael; Gall Hill, St John; and Diamond Corner, St Peter.

The weekly schedule is set to be released with locations throughout the community, with the semi-finals and finals to be played at the Wildey Gymnasium.

Interested persons can register online at www.roadtennisopen.com.

(GIS).