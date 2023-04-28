Road tennis launched in Canadian schools Loop Barbados

The York Region District School Board, Ontario, Canada, has partnered with the Government of Barbados to launch road tennis in their schools.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith, giving remarks at the launch via Zoom on Wednesday, expressed his gratitude to the Regional District Board, noting that “without you, this would not be possible”.

Griffith emphasised the significance of the event, stating that “we are walking on history’s page”, and expressed the hope that the indigenous sport would be exported to as many international destinations as possible, with Canada providing that impetus.

Over 200 schools within the York area will be involved in the road tennis programme.

The Sports Minister also disclosed that an international competition is on the books for November this year in Barbados, and Canada is expected to be represented at the event.

He noted that the Ministry was in the process “of trying to do all that is necessary to get the international ranking” required as a sports entity, to move road tennis to the next level.

Griffith also expressed the hope that road tennis would “mushroom” across Canada and that Barbados would be able to provide assistance with the development of the sport.

“We are prepared to have persons from Barbados come to Canada to assist with the development of road tennis in any way that is necessary,” the Sports Minister stressed.

Special thanks were extended to Nicole Crouchman, Megan Glanfield, and Tania Murray, Ron Weese from Canada, as well as Peter Mayers, from the Barbados Tourism Marketing, Inc. (BTMI); Sports Development Officer, Stephen Rowe; Ministry Consultant, Jamal Smith; Shawn Burke, who is responsible for Sport Development, and former vice-president of BTMI, Errol Griffith.