River Land house destroyed by fire Loop Barbados

A house at River Land, St Philip was destroyed by fire today, Wednesday, January 17.

The one-bedroom wooden house owned and occupied by 53-year-old Keith Gittens was uninsured. It was engulfed in flames around 7:30 am. Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the blaze.

Under the command of Divisional Officer Tremelle Perch and Station Officer Fernando McAllister, ten fire officers and two fire tenders from Bridgetown Fire Station and St John Fire Station responded to the scene.

The fire was extinguished at 9:37 am.

A woman is assisting police with their investigations.