RISE Wednesday celebrates 5th anniversary with RISE V Loop Barbados

RISE Wednesday, the biggest Caribbean flag party of Barbados’ Summer Festival, is set to celebrate its 5th anniversary this year in a big way.

This year, the 5th anniversary of the premier entertainment event coincides with the 50th anniversary of Crop Over and the show, which has quickly cemented itself as a Crop Over staple, is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Scheduled to take place on July 31, 2024 during the las’ lap of the Crop Over season, the cast of the show will feature an stellar line up of soca superstars from across the region. Representing the twin island republic of Trinidad and Tobago will be Patrice Roberts and the A Team Band, Kes the Band, as well as newcomer Ravi B. Hailing from St Vincent will be soca powerhouse Skinny Fabulous while Barbados will be well represented by none other than the HypaDawg himself, Lil Rick.

Executive Producer of Nouvelle Vie, the show’s producers, Orlando Newton promises that in addition to the superb artiste line-up, patrons can look forward to much more.

“We are excited to celebrate our 5th edition with this incredible lineup of Soca superstars. There’s more energy, excitement, and surprises to come; this is just the FIRST FIVE,” he emphasized.

Patrons at Rise V will once again have varied packages available to them, with options for general, RISE VIP or LIV VIP experiences being made available. Currently, ticket prices range from $100- $500, dependent on the experience chosen. Interested persons can stay locked to all Rise Barbados social media channels for further information on the ultimate Wednesday party of the Crop Over festival.