Rise & Rum: Fun, flawless and full of vibes Loop Barbados

Copacabana Beach Club was transformed into a resplendent sea of tropical colours on Saturday, October 29, when the Barbados Food and Rum Festival hosted its first-ever breakfast party- Rise & Rum.

Hues of yellow dominated the scene as several patrons understood the assignment and came outfitted in some gradient of the sunrise yellow for the early morning event.

It was the smiles, laughter, expressions of delight and the infectious party vibe that told the story of a breakfast party done right – proving Rise & Rum to be a resounding hit. It was an event that seemed to check all of the boxes.

From the seamless logistics which included a well-executed park and ride system from the nearby BTI carpark, to the welcome tokens and trinkets dispensed upon entry. It was evident that the comfort and enjoyment of patrons were paramount and added amenities like a masseuse station only elevated the entire experience.

The breathtaking d?cor complemented the naturally beautiful backdrop and the positive vibes were as abundant and free-flowing as the liquid and culinary fare provided. Patrons soaked it all up and were in high spirits as they indulged in the variety of rum cocktails offered by the featured mixologists at the many bars which lined the venue.

The event’s chefs also brought their A-game and did not disappoint with the array of choices of delectable breakfast bites.

The DJs kept the crowd well-entertained and when the live entertainment commenced shortly after 8 am, neither the scorching sun or the intermittent showers could dampen the mood.

The line-up included some of the island’s best entertainers which included Blood, Hypasounds, Faith, Nikita, Mikey, Leadpipe & Saddis, Peter Ram and Lil Rick. They all gave high-energy performances, which were well received.

Not only did the Barbados Food and Rum Festival serve up a unique mix of liquid and culinary fare as promised but it delivered on creating an unforgettable breakfast party experience.