RISE Reggae checked the boxes on its first try Loop Barbados

‘Mr Singy Singy’ sang his soul out and undoubtedly captured the hearts of those who flocked to Kensington Oval on Saturday night.

As one of the headliners of the first ever Rise Reggae show, smooth-singing Tarrus Riley held the audience in the palm of his hands from the opening notes of his very first song. He was welcomed onstage amidst screams from female patrons and it was clear that the audience could not get enough of him, when, even upon his exit, there were boisterous pleas for “more”.

During his extensive set, the Jamaican crooner delivered many hits from his expansive catalogue. Audience members swayed and sang along in glee as he delivered favourites like Royal,Gimme Likkle One Drop, Just the Way Yu Are and his collab with Shenseea, Lighter. He engaged legendary saxophonist Dean Fraser and members of the Blak Soil Band in a lighthearted “Tune for Tune’ session, which saw them ‘clashing’ with Riley as they took turn belting several old tunes, taking the crowd willingly down memory lane. At one point, the consummate entertainer impersonated fellow headliner of the night Gramps Morgan before inviting him back to the stage.

Earlier in the evening, the audience was treated to the full “Gramps Morgan Experience” where the former Morgan Heritage frontliner wowed them with hits of his own. As his robust voice resounded across the grounds of the cricket mecca, attendees sang along to favourites like Wash The Tears, People Like You and Woman Like You.

Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist Barrington Levy was also included in the stellar cast on the night. He got the crowd moving with classics like Here I Come, Too Experienced, Vice Versa Love and Be Strong. In addition to inviting his son on stage to sing and promote more love and unity during his set, Levy also treated the audience to one of his newest songs Money is the Drug.

Barbados’ own sweet-singing Biggie Irie set a high bar for the reggae show when he kicked off the live entertainment just after 9.30 pm. He delivered a variety of his own hits including Ten Tons of Love with his signature velvety richness.

Amidst the sweet reggae vibes and the ‘feel-good’ aura that permeated the atmosphere, a bitter-sweet tribute was paid to late deejay and radio personality Warren ‘Jon Doe’ Forte on the second anniversary of his passing. Moving spoken tributes were rendered by his wife, Tracy Morgan-Forte, DJ Tammy as well as co-hosts on the night Peter Coppin and Caroline ‘Cici’ Reid, who all recounted his love for music and his fans.

By the end of the near five hour-long show, the expressions of satisfaction by attendees were a clear indication that the team of Nouvelle Vie, producers of Rise Reggae, had gotten the reggae mix just right. Not even the brief showers during the event could stop some patrons from enjoying the show as some were observed partying int the rain, unfazed.

One female patron told Loop News: “I really enjoyed the show. Tarrus was exceptional as usual and Gramps and Barrington Levy were great as well. I loved Biggie too. It was just a great show all around and I felt like I definitely got my money’s worth. Rise Reggae definitely rose to the occasion.”