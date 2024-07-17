Rise Barbados promises ‘great value for money’; adds Tionne Hernandez

Nouvelle Vie Entertainment, promotersbehind the Rise brand, remain committed to producing premier events and giving patrons great value for their money.

With Rise Barbados scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 31, Executive Producer Orlando Newton provided some insight into the brand’s winning formula.

“What we try to do every year is not just to choose who is the best artist in the Caribbean, as most would like to believe, but also people that are compatible in working together. So, we look for a mix for a quality presentation and that’s our main goal so you get an epic production…so you get good value for your money,” he said during a media launch held in the President’s Suite of the 3W’s Stand at Kensington Oval, last Wednesday evening.

Executive Producer Orlando Newton

Newton went on to prove his point by highlighting several collabs produced by the headlining artistes on the star-studded cast. Hitting the Rise Barbados stage on Crop Over Wednesday will be KES the Band, Patrice Roberts with the A-Team Band, Ravi B, Pumpa, Skinny Fabulous and Lil Rick.

During the launch a special addition to the cast was announced and it was revealed that Tionne Hernandez, would also be hitting the stage on July 31. She surprised the specially invited guests with a performance of her 2024 hit Starta Pack which has been taking the season by storm.

Tionne Hernandez

Newton also revealed that, in recognition of Emancipation Day on August 1, a special presentation will be made at midnight, hinting that it would give some insight into “who we are as a people”.

In addition to providing stellar entertainment, the Nouvelle Vie executive producer outlined initiatives that would be undertaken by the group to assist our Caribbean neighbours in their recovery efforts, after the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Immediately following the media launch, a fundraiser was held at Cricket Legends with 100 per cent of the door proceeds being donated to the Caribbean Relief Fund. Newton further revealed that the work of the brand extended beyond Barbadian shores, stating: “We have also spread our wings over to St Lucia, Dominica, St Vincent and [we]are also co-executive producers of one of the largest food festivals in Canada.”

Rise Barbados will take place on Crop Over Wednesday at Kensington Oval.