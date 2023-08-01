Rise Barbados coming to take over Crop Over Wednesday Loop Barbados

The Crop Over Las’ Lap is in full swing and Rise Barbados is promising to elevate the party experience to another level.

Fittingly being held at the expansive cricketing mecca Kensington Oval, on Wednesday August 2, Rise boasts a premier cast representing a diversity of local, regional and international talent.

Trinidad will be well represented by Kes the Band and water icon Iwer George while soca megastar Skinny Fabulous will fly the St Vincent and the Grenadines flag high. Jamaican dancehall and reggae artist Busy Signal joins the diverse cast with ‘energy god’ Lil Rick, sweet singing Marzville, bashment king Stiffyand cultural icon the Mighty Gabbybeating the Barbadian home drums.

In addition to the Caribbean cast of live performers, the show’s roster of deejays will include internationally acclaimed Jus Jay in addition to Daddy Fabian & Menace,Mikey Dead and Shaddy, Jesse T and Indian and Chris Gayle and the Legacy Team.

But Rise Barbados promises to deliver much more than quality entertainment. Patrons will choose from among three different Rise experiences.

Executive Producer Orlando Newton explained: “Patrons this Rise Wednesday can choose their Rise Experience. General, has large accessible premium drinks stocked bars and an eclectic food court with allthe best choices and a wide selection of vantage points.”

The event will also offer a VIP option. “Rise VIP can expect an inclusive premium and cocktail bar with a champagne paid bar option, and aselect food court of Rise delights from top chefs. Newton provided. This VIP experience will also provide a lounge and front of stage access.

But in keeping with their promise to take their event to another level, producers of Rise Barbados Nouvelle Vie will also be offering a premier VIP service called the LIV experience.

“The LIV VIP promises an exquisite full hostess service, your every need delivered straight to you;gastronomic delights from the award-winning Chef Creig; from our premium bar, cocktails, champagneincluded, all pulled together by Mixologist Klode Thompson and team,” Newton outlined.

The LIV VIP will also feature anelevated lounge, access to front of stage and reserved parking. LIP VIP patrons will also be granted complimentary access to PRE, the Meetand Greet party of Rise at the Halo Ultra Lounge ahead of the event.

Speaking to Loop Entertainment, Producer DeCarla Applewaithe highlighted that Rise Barbados was not only concerned with the on-site safety and satisfaction of its patrons but the Rise experience extended beyond the boundaries of the event venue with the provision of a bus service after the event.

“We want everyone to party safe and get home safely. We have the Transport Board on board to get patrons home after the show,” she said.

When questioned about the decision to produce a mixed-genre show, Applewaithe stressed that Rise Barbados believed in and actively promoted Caribbean Unity.

“Rise has always been the Caribbean Music Flag party,” she insisted.