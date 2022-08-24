Ringtone states WI Kulcha Mexico 70 will be ‘compensated’ Loop Barbados

Jarrell Fenton, alias Ringtone, the CEO of WI Kulcha, has delivered on his promise to issue a statement about the Mexico trip today, but it has fallen very short of the mark in the eyes of patrons and others who are following this melee.

In his highly-anticipated statement, he tweeted:

“Sincere and heartfelt apologies to our Mexico trip patrons, the experience on the recently concluded trip fell short of the world-class service we aim to provide.

“As was mentioned in an earlier statement, the death of the wife of WI Kulch’s local concierge service provider, on the first day of the trip, caused him to pull out and left us in a difficult position.

We leaned heavily on our local concierge because of the language barrier.

“Moving forward:

We’ll be communicating directly with our Mexico trip patrons to start the compensation process.We’ll be rebuilding our company processes from the ground up to ensure something like this can never happen again.

“I apologise again to our Mexico trip patrons and will be working tirelessly on the compensation process.”

And the top four issues that readers on Twitter had with the statement were, ‘Why is it only on Twitter?’, ‘Compensation not refund?’, ‘Why was everything dependent on one person?’ and ‘That’s it? No more information after calling reviews and recaps by patrons lies? No Twitter Space to be held?’

One person who was going off the vibe from Jet Lag, the only party to come off “successfully” in Mexico, was upset that the Bali trip is being promoted on Instagram and none of the apology or statements posts are on any of the other WI Kulcha socials. “Agreed post it on insta too. I almost pre book the Bali trip”.

Some quote tweets in response to the CEO’s statement issued today, August 24, 2022, at 11:25 am, include:

“It’s very weird that they’re only addressing this on Twitter. If you follow them on any other platform, you’d think the trip was a success. Shady business through and through.”

“Why are these statements only on Twitter. Is it on IG you did most of your advertising? Hmm”

“This and nothing is the same tbh”

“Ummm question tho… Are you gunna address the things you were “extremely disheartened by” Specifically the “exaggerations” “sensationalizing” and “the lies regarding certain events” orrrr nah? Asking for me..”

“Lol. He didn’t say refund. Imagine if the compensation is a discount on the Bali trip or free WiKulcha gear”

“Why is your concierge service for a trip of 70 persons not a reputable business with multiple employees? Why is it just Pablo?”

“This is exactly the same statement already released with more spacing. This doesn’t address any of the logistical failures. The change in accommodation should have been communicated in advance, the excursion bookings should have been confirmed before arrival. This is flat.”

“The wildest thing is that if you don’t use Twitter and you follow this brand you would have no idea about all of this think he slick”

“So Risk Management was never considered? You cannot tell me that one person pulling out caused so much mess on the trip. Better make that compensation process a smooth one! And pls… Moving forward? Where? Mwen menm ?k sa!”

And some people did specifically hone in on the fact that Fenton hopes to bounce back from this. Many asked, “Moving fowardddddddd?????” and “Moving forward where?”

In just about two hours the statement tweet has amassed 196 quote tweets.