Rihanna’s father among judges for Mrs World Pageant 2025

Barbadian Ronald Fenty, father of National Hero and global fashion icon Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was among the judges at last night’s Mrs World Pageant 2025 which was held in Las Vegas.

Fenty told The Nation that he was overjoyed to be a part of the prestigious event where 33-year-old Tshego Gaelae of South Africa was crowned Mrs World 2025.

This historic milestone marks her as the first black woman to clinch the title at the 40th Mrs World pageant.

Mrs World International is a celebration of womanhood through an equal opportunity platform for married women to showcase their talent and beauty to the world.

The competition encourages women from all walks of life to embrace their beauty, values and ethnicity and stand tall amidst a global stage.