Rihanna’s childhood home featured in Fenty X Puma new promo on socials Loop Barbados

Rihanna continues to put Barbados on the map and keep her home country in the faces of her millions of fans around the globe with her childhood home being in the latest Fenty X Puma campaign.

Her return to partner with Puma has been known for a while now but the shoes and promotional ads are no longer under wraps.

With the FENTY x PUMA Avanti available worldwide on puma.com and at select retailers beginning tomorrow, Friday, September 15, all eyes are on this week’s last-minute promotions and the latest shows the silver Puma footballs bouncing around and getting stuck in some iconic locations, including on the roof of Rihanna’s childhood home in Westbury.

The two silver Puma football balls appear stacked on the roof of the home along Rihanna Drive and then falls off the roof.

The balls also appear to roll through Harlem, China or a China Town, England, and even get stuck in France’s Arc de Triomphe.