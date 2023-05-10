Rihanna’s ANTI certified 5x platinum in the US Loop Barbados

ANTI, the 2016 album released by Bajan pop star Rihanna, was on Monday certified 5x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The issued certification commemorates the equivalent in streaming and sales amassing five million units.Released by Westbury Road Entertainment and distributed by Roc Nation Records on January 28, 2016, ANTI features production by several producers including Daniel Jones, Hit Boy, Brian Kennedy, and Jamaican producer Matthew ‘Boi-1da’ Samuels.

Described as an alternative R&B, pop and dancehall project, ANTI topped the Billboard 200 albums chart in February 2016 for two non-consecutive weeks.

Among the hit singles generated by the album were ‘Work’ (featuring Drake), ‘Needed Me’, ‘Love on the Brain’, and ‘Kiss it Better’.

ANTI did well on several global music charts. It made the top 10 in New Zealand, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, South Africa, Scotland, Poland, Norway, Japan, Italy, Greece, Germany, Finland, Czech, Canada, Brazil, Australia, and Austria.

Previously, ANTI was certified gold in Germany, Italy, Sweden, and Singapore. It has been certified platinum in Australia, Austria and the United Kingdom, and 2x platinum in Belgium and France.

Canada and Denmark have both issued certifications commemorating 4x platinum, while Poland has ranked ANTI as 3x platinum.