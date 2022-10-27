Rihanna to drop new music on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Entertainment

Loop Entertainment

58 minutes ago

R returns

Rihanna is about to release her new song – Lift Me Up, on October 28, 2022.

According to online sources, the track is actually to be the lead single on Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Sources say that the song is a tribute the late Chadwick Boseman who played the Black Panther in the 2018 production. This single from the sequel’s soundtrack is supposed to encapsulate his life and legacy. It is being reported that behind the lyrics are Tems, Ludwig G?ransson, Rihanna and director Ryan Coogler.

On her Instagram page, Rihanna dropped a 12-second video with a capital R and the date 10.28.22.

However, the biggest clue that she was partnering with Marvel and producing for Black Panther was the use of the Wakandan language in the video clip. She used the Wakandan language, which is based on Nsibidi symbols, and designed by Hannah Beachler for the 2018 film.

Members of the Navy who have been waiting for years for R4 the album are using the hashtag #R4Eva.

