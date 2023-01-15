Rihanna teases return in Super Bowl halftime teaser Loop Barbados

Be prepared to be wowed on February 12, as Barbadian superstar Rihanna takes to the stage for the first time in six years.

The nine-time Grammy award winner dropped an Apple Music trailer for her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on January 13, signalling that the wait will soon be over.

During the 30-second teaser, reporters and fans beg for the RiRi to drop a new album as she walks a white runway.

“It’s been 2190 days,” says a voice, while another adds, “Rihanna, we have waited for you”. A spotlight shines on Rihanna and she motions for everyone to shush as her 2016 megahit ‘Needed Me’ plays.

The beauty and fashion mogul also released a limited edition collection of football-inspired lingerie with her Savage x Fenty brand, a nod to her upcoming Super Bowl appearance.

Titled the “Game Day” line, it features an assortment of 17 sporty styles including varsity jerseys, hoodies, sweatpants, boxers, tube tops, and bandanas emblazoned with “Property of Fenty”.

There is even an oversized T-shirt that reads, “RIHANNA CONCERT INTERRUPTED BY A FOOTBALL GAME WEIRD BUT WHATEVER”.

Rihanna announced she will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in September 2022, revealing a striking photo of her tattooed arm holding a football on her Instagram page.

With fans waiting for new music since 2016, it has been rumoured that a new album is in the works. However, she has remained tightlipped.

That said, she dropped two songs in November 2022 for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack – ‘Life Me Up’ and ‘Born Again’.

‘Lift Me Up’, which was a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, was nominated at the Golden Globes for Best Original Song, but lost to ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film, RRR. The song is also on the shortlist to be recognised in the same category at the Oscars.