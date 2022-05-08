Rihanna sips on Ginger Ale as the mom-to-be rings in Mother’s Day | Loop Barbados

Rihanna is heavily pregnant and fully happy in her latest Instagram post featuring her baby bump and Fenty Skin.

The Barbadian Grammy award-winning songstress and mom-to-be dropped the video just before the start of Mother’s Day 2022.

Doing her self-care routine on camera once again, she starts off applying Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Detox Face Mask to her skin and rubs it in, The black and white mask turns grey as can be expected.

The mask contains charcoal and the matte-delivering prowess of the mask is enhanced by kaolin clay, which also helps bring out dirt, pollution and gunks from pores.

But this time, the camera moves out and shows a full-length shot as Rih then gently rubs Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream along her arms and soothingly massages the butta into her bump leaving it glowing. She wears a bra and satin shorts set from Savage by Fenty called oh so Savage .

Then she pours herself a glass of bubbly – non-alcoholic, of course. She sips on Fever-Tree Premium Ginger Ale and then grabs her cucumber slices.

Her caption is, ‘and that’s on self care bih’.

Oh yea, and the voiceover for the video says that there are women all over the world who “watch serial killer documentaries for fun and literally fall asleep to true crime murder podcasts because it helps them to relax. The concept of murder helps them to relax and you want to play with her feelings? Ha, ha, ha.”

And Rihanna laughs right along with the narrator on cue, like, bih please!