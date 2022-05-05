Rihanna says ‘I do’ to A$AP Rocky’s grill proposal in music video | Loop Barbados

Fans will recall that in July last year, a pre-baby bump Rihanna was spotted filming in the streets of New York, with beau A$AP fanning rumours of new music.

Well, forget the paparazzi shots – the music video has dropped!

A$AP Rocky, dropped his music video for D.M.B [which stands for Dats My B*tch], today, May 5.

The nearly five-minute music video which features Rihanna serves justice to the stunning visuals we peeped in 2021.

The couple’s intimacy is somewhat reminiscent of his 2013 Fashion Killa music video, in which Rihanna was also featured.

At one point in D.M.B, A$AP pops the question – Marry Me?- with his grill. And the Barbadian pop princess is seen responding with a corresponding grill which says – I do!!

Rihanna can be seen wearing a red veil, while A$AP rocks a suit.

Is it just a fictional story or did the couple get hitched in real life? We have questions RiRi!