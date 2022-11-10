Rihanna Releasing New Song “Born Again” For ‘Wakanda Forever’ On Friday

Rihanna is blessing fans again with her second track, “Born Again,” on the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie.

The track will be released at midnight on Friday, 11/11, and is already available for streaming on Apple Music in select international markets. Written by The-Dream, who previously collaborated with Rihanna on her smash single, “Umbrella”, the song has a similar feel to “Lift Me Up”, an emotional ballad for the superhero movie which expects its main protagonist, Chadwick Boseman, to die.

“Born Again” comes more than a week after Rihanna released another soundtrack, “Lift Me Up,” ahead of the movie’s release on November 11. Two tracks were initially teased to mark the musical comeback of Rihanna, who has been on a hiatus over the past few years and was thought to be taking a break after giving birth this year.

In the meantime, fans reacted to the new song, with some criticizing the artist whose latest soundtracks do not sound like her usual music. “Hopefully will be better than that snoozefest she released,” one person said. “We getting her that #1,” another said. “I enjoy this one more than the other single so yay,” another person said.

In the meantime, Rihanna has been back in just two weeks, but she is already marking off the top spot as her track “Lift Me Up,” which is her first solo track in 6 years, continues on the Top 10 chart and is dominating the airwaves.

The track debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also earned a new record for Rihanna as the best-starting radio single of her career, starting at No. 6 on the Billboard Radio Songs chart.

“Lift Me Up” is written by Nigerian artist Tems in collaboration with the movie’s director Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson.

“It’s the pen for me. love to you sistren,” Rihanna had written as she expressed her appreciation for the Nigerian Afrobeats artist.

“Lift Me Up” also reached No. 1 on the U.S Apple Music charts and has remained on the Top 10 chart on U.S iTunes.