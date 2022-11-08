Rihanna makes no promises on new album Loop Barbados

Rihanna fans have been waiting six years for a new album – since the iconic ‘ANTI’ – and their wish might be answered finally.

The Navy has been on the edge of their seats after news that RiRi will be heading the Super Bowl half-time show and the recent release of Lift Me Up for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

In a recent interview with Associated Press ahead of Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4, the Barbadian music and fashion mogul shut down speculation that her Super Bowl performance meant an album was imminent.

“That’s not true. Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?” she said, laughing.

“The second that I announced this, I said, ‘Oh, my God, they’re going to think my album is coming. I need to get to work,'” she recalled.

In addition to adjusting to motherhood, the Fenty mogul said she has been busy outdoing last year’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol 3, which earned an Emmy and included a long list of high-profile stars.

“It’s always challenging to beat the one before,” she said. “Next year is going to actually be the main challenge because this year was such a huge scale of a show and I don’t know how we’re going to beat it, but we’re going to have to try.”

The Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4 will be available to stream Wednesday, November 9 on Amazon Prime Video.