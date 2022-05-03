Rihanna makes a surprise appearance at Met Gala 2022 | Loop Barbados

Mom-to-be Rihanna did not attend Met Gala 2022 but her presence was certainly felt.

The Barbadian national hero who has ‘served’ iconic looks annually on the red carpet, failed to participate in this year’s theme Gilded Age Monday night [May 2].

But the fashion and beauty mogul and her bundle of joy remained one of the night’s highlights as the Metropolitan Museum of Art honoured and personified her in a stunning marble statue entitled “‘Eirene’, The Personification of Peace”.

The marble goddess replica of Fenty was from her Vogue May cover where she was dressed in an Alaia bodysuit, glove, and shoes.

The We Found Love songbird shared her excitement on her social media pages, saying:

“Shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @vogue magazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”

Despite Bad Gal RiRi’s physical absence, she certainly did “shut down the Met”.