Rihanna is Bajan! Essence erroneously calls the singer Trini Loop Barbados

Barbados’ second female National Hero Robyn Rihanna Fenty is not Trinidadian.

Some Barbadians are calling on Essence Magazine to edit their latest article – WATCH: Rihanna Drops Trailer For Her Super Bowl Halftime Show, which talks about Barbados’s Diamond-singer Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl half-time performance.

In the article, the author labels Rihanna as a Trinidadian. Speaking about the Super Bowl trailer video, the Entertainment Editor wrote: The trailer ends with the spotlight being placed on the Trinidadian singer, as she places a finger upon her lips, demanding silence from the critics.

This has drawn the ire of some Bajans.

Essence Trini Rihanna

Despite also including a now overused quote from Jay-Z who discovered Rihanna in the 246, in which he states her birthplace, the writer still did not refer to Robyn Rihanna Fenty as Barbadian or Bajan. The quote reads, “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” JAY-Z, who previously signed a deal with the NFL to head the league’s musical entertainment, said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Barbadians who saw the article are asking for Essence to edit the article “with the speediness” they think it deserves.

One Bajan artiste wrote, “Dear Essence, Rihanna is NOT TRINI, She IS BARBADIAN, Thanks, Please amend”.

The Super Bowl half-time show trailer dropped today, January 13, 2023, and in 13 hours on the Apple Music YouTube page it has amassed some 200K views. With thousands if not millions once more anxiously anticipating the half-time show, tongue in cheekily as Rihanna silences the naysayers in the trailer, her hit “You Needed Me” blazes loudly.