Rihanna – Fenty Beauty mogul – scores spot on Forbes’ Billionaire list | Loop Barbados

Barbadian music icon, fashion and beauty mogul, Rihanna is one of the 11 female self-made newcomers on Forbes’ annual Billionaire list.

The 34-year-old pop star, who debuted in 2005 with ‘Pon De Replay’at the age of 16, is valued at $1.7 billion.

The majority of Rihanna’s fortune is from her stake in the fast-growing self-titled cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty, which she co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH and the Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

According to Forbes, Fenty Beauty generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020. Rihanna also has a 30 per cent stake in Savage x Fenty, which raised money at a $1 billion valuation in February 2021.

Unfortunately, her high-fashion clothing brand, Fenty, halted operations in February 2021 after an unsatisfactory performance.

Rihanna’s entry into the ‘three commas club’ marks her as the first billionaire from Barbados to make the list. She ranks #1778 out of 2,668 billionaires.

The success of the mother-to-be, who is expecting her first child with beau A$AP Rocky is awe-inspiring, as only 33 of the 236 newcomers on this year’s billionaires list are women.