Rihanna Excites Female Fans With Stylish Savage X Fenty Sports Wear

Rihanna venturing into sports wear.

The Bajan pop princess is expanding her business empire as she launches for the first time a sports line that will tap into the $303 billion fitness fashion industry. On Wednesday, Rihanna revealed the Savage X Fenty Sport line, “Power X Play,” on her Instagram account. The line sees Adam Selman as Executive Design Director.

Rihanna dropped a surprise video teasing the line, with fans frantically scrambling on Wednesday morning.

The latest drop comes months after Rihanna filed additional trademarks for Fenty Hair and other categories of goods at the USPTO. Fans have also been waiting patiently for new music following Rihanna’s announcement as the headliner at the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023.

It seems that her new line will tide fans over until she releases new music. In the meantime, six styles were teased for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. A quick glance at the website shows a Sports tab is now added, and the welcome screen teases that the brand will drop the new line in 20 days.

The line is described as athletic wear, “combining functionality and play,” as well as athleisure options all geared towards women.

Rihanna baby bump / IG

Items include jumpsuits, high-waisted leggings, bodysuits, and low to medium-impact bras. Colors include black and royal blue, and the line teases more color options. Leggings also come with a touch of style, with some made with mesh or lace along with functional workout material.

In a release, Rihanna spoke about expanding the Savage Fenty line, which adds to her billion-dollar brand, and collaborating with head designer Selman.

“We wanted to push the boundaries with how we define sport and sportswear and there is no one I’d rather do that with than Adam. We think of sport as how you move through your life. I want people to feel sexy, carefree and powerful when they put these pieces on and Adam is the perfect designer to carry out that vision,” she said.

Selman also spoke about working on the new line as his relationship with Rihanna grows.

“Rihanna and I have a rich history of working together. When I learned about the opportunity at Savage X Fenty, I knew I wanted to play a role in the new activewear category. We have such synergy creating together. I have such respect for her vision and for what the entire Savage X Fenty team has built, and I am thrilled to be a part of the next chapter,” Selman said in the release.

In the meantime, as fans gather their coins, the brand is on the premium end, as it ranges from U$29.95 to U$109.95.

Fans can sign up for early access to the line on November 1 or wait for the global drop on the Savage Fenty site on November 9 or in stores.