Rihanna Drive was a hot spot for Fenty’s first National Heroes Day | Loop Barbados

Tourists and Barbadians flocked to Rihanna Drive in St Michael in honour of Barbados’ 11th national hero, the Rt Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

Despite Barbados celebrating National Heroes Day since 1998, this is the first Heroes Day since her appointment and designation.

Taxi operators had the street busy as they brought van loads or individual guests to the site to take photos and videos of the monument at the entryway to Rihanna Drive and to snap the home where she grew up. Some tourists disembarked and walked the street, while others merely rolled down the window and recorded the moment on their smartphones. One such taxi driver was Henderson Ellis, who said he had to bring his passengers to the Drive, especially today.

Loop spoke to some first-time American visitors who said that this visit was on their booklist.

Chris said: “You don’t come to Barbados and don’t try to find something that is related to Rihanna.”

His partner Mel, said that for many Rihanna shines bright because of her music and awards, but for her, her favourite thing about Rihanna is “the fact that she hasn’t forgotten where she comes from.”

We spotted a mother taking photos of her daughter who was reading the inscription on the monument, and we chatted with a huge fan Devon who is very “proud” of Rihanna.