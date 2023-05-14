Rihanna celebrates second year of motherhood Loop Barbados

It’s been a special weekend for our savagely hot Fenty momma – ‘Bad Gal RiRi’.

The business mogul and fashion icon celebrated the first birthday of her first born – RZA Athelston Mayers – on Saturday, May 13. Now today, Mother’s Day, May 14, hours later, she commemorates her second year as a mom, and with baby number 2 on the way!

Rihanna has been a real momma bear protecting her son in all the ways that she could, especially after a nurse tried to leak her labour and delivery story, breaching HIPAA Privacy Rules and enraging Navy fans the world over.

For nearly a year, RiRi and her partner A$AP Rocky were able to keep the name of their baby boy under wraps. Pictures of the baby were finally unveiled seven months after she gave birth, in December 2022. This was reportedly after a series of paparazzi shots made their way online of the family of three during a beach photoshoot for Vogue.

The couple has been very tightlipped about their growing family – how can we forget Rihanna’s shocking second pregnancy reveal at the Super Bowl in February?! Also, RZA babbling was Rihanna’s first Tik Tok video. Rihanna is continuing to shock the world as she pleases.

But Daily Mail obtained the birth certificate of Rihanna’s first born and disclosed it on May 10.

RZA is reportedly in honour of the America rapper, producer and the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, and Athelston is A$AP Rocky’s middle name.

Nevertheless, the news and gossip blogs aren’t going to turn this family’s smiles upside down.

One of the biggest signs is Rza’s constant and consistent smiles in every photo after and before every dinner date whether in the United States or in Paris, France, Europe. The baby boy has been smiling in two continents.

Secondly, it’s evident from A$AP Rocky’s gallery of candid photos of his growing family to commemorate his son’s first birthday.

The proud dad captioned: “Wu Tang iz 4 da churen [sic]. Happy first birthday to my firstborn. Rza [red heart emoji].”

The first photo shows A$AP, Rihanna and RZA on a beach towel while Rihanna kisses her beau on the cheek. A$AP doesn’t shy away from showing the world how much he adores his RiRi, especially now she’s a mother. The two talk plenty Bajan around their baby and are always nuzzling and cuddling him close.

Girl or boy, it’s a surety that the next Fenty-Mayers will be well loved.