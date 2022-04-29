Rihanna celebrates first year as a National Hero | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Rihanna celebrates first year as a National Hero | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Livestock feed prices to go up by 8%

Two COVID-19 deaths recorded; toll rises to 392

CARPHA awarded for leading regional fight against COVID-19

Rihanna celebrates first year as a National Hero

ICBL striving for a green society

Unsung Heroes: Farmers recognised for their efforts during pandemic

Frontline honourees to receive $500 reward from Government

UPDATE: Details of BVI Premier’s arrest in the US

Showers did not wash away Humanitarian awardees’ humility

Rihanna Drive was a hot spot for Fenty’s first National Heroes Day

Friday Apr 29

26?C
Barbados News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

(File) Rihanna stands up as Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announces that she will be designated as a national hero during the inauguration ceremony of the President of Barbados, The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason on November 30, 2021.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Barbados’ 11th national hero, the Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty, took to Instagram on Thursday, to reflect on her designation since being appointed in 2021.

It was the pop star’s first National Heroes Day as a national hero!

The heavily pregnant beauty and fashion mogul was not present for the Heroes Day celebrations on April 28 but she took to her social media to express her pride and joy at the honour.

“My very first #NationalHeroesDay as a National Hero of my country Barbados!

What an absolute honor to be amongst such great men and women who have come before me and held this title in commitment to our nation!

I will forever cherish these memories and continue to represent the Bajan people and my home Barbados to the fullest!!!

Love and gratitude to both the Prime Minister, The Honorable Mia Amor Mottley and our President, Her Excellency The Most Honorable Dame Sandra Mason for trusting me with this honor!”

Rihanna is the second female and youngest national hero on the list at the age of 34.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

Inside probe that led to arrest of BVI Premier, Ports Authority boss

Community

Livestock feed prices to go up by 8%

Entertainment

In de Mele: Machel takes trip down memory lane for 40th anniversary

More From

Community

Rihanna Drive was a hot spot for Fenty’s first National Heroes Day

Robyn Rihanna Fenty was made the 11th national hero for Barbados in 2021

See also

Community

Frontline honourees to receive $500 reward from Government

Prime Minister Mia Mottley thanks COVID-19 heroes; Builders of Barbados to be recognised

Caribbean News

BVI Premier arrested in Miami cocaine smuggling scheme

BVI Premier Andrew Fahie was arrested at the Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport today by members of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in connection with a cocaine trafficking and mon

Barbados News

Pay us our dues: Former LIAT pilots feel ignored and neglected

Pilot says Barbados wants a refund, stipend pulled

Caribbean News

Chastanet: The time has come for St Lucia to become a republic

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre says this is dependent on constitutional review

Community

Showers did not wash away Humanitarian awardees’ humility

Over 6,000 frontline workers were to be honoured at Kensington Oval for National Heroes Day 2022