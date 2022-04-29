Rihanna celebrates first year as a National Hero | Loop Barbados

Barbados’ 11th national hero, the Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty, took to Instagram on Thursday, to reflect on her designation since being appointed in 2021.

It was the pop star’s first National Heroes Day as a national hero!

The heavily pregnant beauty and fashion mogul was not present for the Heroes Day celebrations on April 28 but she took to her social media to express her pride and joy at the honour.

“My very first #NationalHeroesDay as a National Hero of my country Barbados!

What an absolute honor to be amongst such great men and women who have come before me and held this title in commitment to our nation!

I will forever cherish these memories and continue to represent the Bajan people and my home Barbados to the fullest!!!

Love and gratitude to both the Prime Minister, The Honorable Mia Amor Mottley and our President, Her Excellency The Most Honorable Dame Sandra Mason for trusting me with this honor!”

Rihanna is the second female and youngest national hero on the list at the age of 34.