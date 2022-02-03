Rihanna bumps her way into Black History Month | Loop Barbados

Rihanna has finally posted her baby bump on her own personal Instagram.

Three days ago, photographer Miles ‘Diggzy’ Diggs, who is 27 years old, posted a photo of Rih Rih’s stomach with the caption ‘SHE IS !’

Then the next day, he posted a full body photo of Rihanna from the Harlem street photo shoot.

Now days later, as her birth month and Black History month gets underway, she showed off her baby bump with the caption:

“how the gang pulled up to black history month”

She showed four photos in a slide post on her feed.

In one of the photos, Rihanna has her jersey shirt-dress pulled up to reveal her tummy from a side profile. It was this photo that had her Rihanna Navy fans in awe most of the batch as they compared her in said dress out on the town recently with an oversized jacket thrown over and her arms crossed in front of her in an attempt to continue to stave off pregnancy rumours.

Rihanna really waited until she was good and ready to say, hello world, I’m about to be a momma!

Born February 20, 1988, Rihanna will soon turn 34 years old and start yet another chapter in her life’s book – motherhood.

Loop wishes her a safe and healthy pregnancy and delivery!