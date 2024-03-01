Rihanna arrives in India to perform at pre-wedding bash Loop Barbados

India’s richest man is bringing Rihanna and 1,200 guests to a pre-wedding bash for his son.

Rihanna has arrived in India to perform at a wedding for the son of the country’s richest man – and is reportedly being paid £5 million.

The superstar, 36, arrived in Jamnagar on February 29 and was seen boarding a golf cart to head to a hotel with her rapper partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, 35.

Tech CEOs, Indian celebrities and politicians are attending the three-day bash hosted by oil tycoon Mukesh Ambani, 66 – who is worth more than $114 billion.

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai are also all thought to be in attendance, according to local media – along with some of Bollywood’s biggest names.

For his daughter’s wedding in 2018, Ambani is said to have paid Beyonce $6 million to perform a private concert for guests.

The 66-year-old chairman of Reliance Industries is Asia’s richest person according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list.

Rihanna is reportedly being paid £5 million to perform at the event this weekend celebrating 28-year-old Anant’s marriage to Radhika Merchant, 29 – the daughter of billionaire industrialist Shri Viren Merchant, who is the CEO of private health firm Encore Healthcare.

On February 28, two days ahead of the pre-wedding party, the bride and groom fed traditional Gujarati cuisine to around 51,000 villagers in Jodward village near the Reliance Township in Jamnagar – Ambani’s hometown.

The soon-to-be-couple were joined by Ambani and his family members as well as Radhika’s parents, Viren and Shalia and villagers were serenaded by Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi.

The pre-wedding party is starting today and will run until Sunday 3 March.