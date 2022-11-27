Rihanna, A$AP Rocky attend ‘Iconic’ Beenie Man show in Barbados Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Pop star Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, were out on Friday to attend a show featuring King of the Dancehall Beenie Man in Barbados at Kensington Oval, as the three were seen backstage at the event.

The show, which was dubbed “Iconic”, kicked off Imagie Weekend in the Caribbean island, which is a series of five events running from November 25-27. Both Beenie Man and Bounty Killer were billed to perform, but an official statement from Imagine Weekend said the ‘Warlord’ deejay was unable to go on “due to circumstances beyond his or our control”.

Photographed on crutches backstage after his performance alongside Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and DJ Kurt Riley, the ‘Girls Dem Sugar’ deejay, Beenie Man, shared the images to his Instagram account a day after the show.

“Big ups to everyone who turned out last night. Show was incredible. Yuh done know my thing, fractured foot and all mi aguh work fi mi fans dem. Love and light to @badgalriri @asaprocky. Great vibes all the time,” Beenie Man posted.

The deejay reportedly injured his ankle when a taxi collided with a bike he had been driving. The accident occurred at an undisclosed location in the Corporate Area last Monday.

The celebrity couple showed love to Beenie Man, as Rihanna is a big lover of dancehall. The dancehall artiste has collaborated with Rihanna on songs like ‘Watch Dem Girls N Learn’ alongside Mya, and the ‘BBHHM’ remix featuring Bounty Killer.

The photos also showed Beenie Man, along with his girlfriend Camille Lee, Rihanna and Rocky, as well as the entertainers with other close friends.

