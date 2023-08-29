Rick Ross wows at Summa Fest 2023 Loop Barbados

Summa Fest 2023 was an hour and 15 minutes over schedule, but the thrill and excitement of seeing ‘Rozay’ or the ‘Fresh Prince’ of Belaire live and up close made up for the show’s hiccups.

The event which was held at the Kensington Oval on Saturday, August 26, was a rousing closure to an electrifying summer-23 filled with fetes, soca and dancehall and now hip-hop.

The arrival of headlining act, Rick Ross, led to a mad rush to the front of the stage in the VIP section. Everyone wanted a glimpse of the Belaire Boss. Rozay finally graced the stage at 2:40 am to Ima Boss, with a bottle of Belaire rightfully in his left hand, he a took a swig and gave the champagne to one lucky patron.

Boasting of a rap career spanning two decades, Rick Ross performed snippets from his discography and also features during his 30-minute set. The iconic “I got a chopper in the car”, from Lil Wayne’s John, to DJ Khaled’s God Did and All I Do Is Win, and I’m On One were echoed throughout the venue.

In honour of 50 years of hip hop, Ross time travelled to the nineties, briefly playing what he described as “legendary records” One More Chance by Notorious B.I.G, and California Love by Tupac to the delight of the thousands, as he made his departure.

With time of the essence, Aidonia landed and did as he customarily does – mash up the place. Playing hits from his ‘grassroots’ to now, Aidonia reflected he has still remained a fixture in the dancehall industry since 2005.

He had guys and gals thoroughly hyped as he sang Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Empty, Bruki, Nuh Boring Gyal, Pretty Please and more.

Masicka was the last act of the night and he had the audience riled up with InfraRed, They Don’t Know, Love Story, and History, but then police called a cessation of Summa Fest at 4:10 am, leading his performance to be abruptly stopped.

The quick stop did dampen the atmosphere, but music fans were not disappointed with Summa Fest 2023.

It was a great mix of rising and veteran talents, inclusive of Brutal Crankstar, Malie Donn, 450, Shane-O and Tanya Stephens.

Jamaica’s 450 romanced the ladies all night. He had a gaggle eagerly jumping to hold his hand or capture his attention as he serenaded them with Time Fi You, Live n’ Learn and Journey.

It was a male dominated show, but the sole female act of the night did not disappoint.

During her performance, Tanya Stephens offered some relationship advice to the patrons gathered. Celebrating her weight loss journey and second divorce, Stephens reminded the ladies there was nothing wrong with exploring their options and dating – she endorsed test driving a car before making the purchase.

She had the ladies swaying as she swooned with tunes such as These Streets, What Do You Care, and You Nuh Ready for This.

Her engaging crowd interaction evoked a chuckle, from when she paused her performance to take off her heels, and refused the demands of a male patron to go to the end of the stage.

Speaking to the media, the organisers expressed they were pleased with Saturday’s execution and thankful to the Barbados Police Service for allowing the show to go over the designated time.

“We were behind schedule but we made up for it in terms of the performances. Some artistes were willing to comply and lessen their on stage time and the reason we started a little behind was of no fault of Dream Team or the event because we were more than ready to begin,” explained Dream Team’s spokesperson Wendy Burke.

“A lot of people decided that for them this was an 11 o clock show, and really and truly, to ensure that we did not disadvantage any patrons, we had to alter and stagger the timings of our various performances,” she continued.

Nevertheless, Burke said the organisers were “satisfied”, especially with the immense turnout in the VIP section.

“We also had a very big showing in terms of our VIP section. The general numbers were great but we always want better. All in all, Dream Team is satisfied with the level of show. We wanted do a grander show than we did last year and we managed that,” she indicated.