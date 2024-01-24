Rick Ross Baby Mother Alleges He ‘Messed’ With Gucci Mane’s Wife Keyshia Ka’oir

The back and forth between rapper Rick Ross and his baby mama, Tia Kemp, is getting nasty as she fired back at him on Tuesday evening with some pretty wild claims that he slept with Gucci Mane’s wife while the rapper was locked up.

Kemp has been beefing with Ross and his new girlfriend Cristina Mackey with claims that the rapper has diabetes and that he allegedly has erective dysfunction, among other things. Ross’s lawyer has referred to her statements, which also mentioned his mother, as harassment and defamatory.

Despite receiving a cease and desist from his attorneys, Kemp continued to aim at the Belaire boss after he claimed that she was going through a lot with her mother being a recurring drug addict and her not living in a proper home.

On Tuesday, Kemp fired up more accusations aimed at exposing Ross. One of those accusations is that he was seeing Keyshia Ka’oir while she was in a relationship with Gucci Mane when he was incarcerated.

“Gucci Mane- he [Ross] done f**ked Keyshia Ka’oir too while you was in prison. I seen her pulling off from his studio in that Rolls Royce she was driving, it was a white one,” Kemp said while on Instagram Live with another woman who reminded her to say “allegedly.”

“This the truth though, allegedly, this is the truth though. I ain’t got to lie. Lie detectors pay me. It’s gonna be in a book. I don’t give a f**k. they can’t sue me. I ain’t lying. That girl better go [unintelligible] her husband and Rozay ’cause I am telling the truth. He done tell me he f**ked all these hoes,” Kemp said.

Gucci Mane spent two years in jail from 2014-2016 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He and Keyshia got married in 2017 and later had their first child, Ice, in 2020 and Iceland in 2023.

Neither Gucci Mane nor Keyshia Ka’oir has reacted to the claims. However, fans online weighed in on Kemp’s claims.

“So Rick Ross helped her flip Gucci money while he was in prison,” one person commented.

Another said, “Ross son turning 18 she upset that income about to cut off, should’ve saved and put some away.”

“Gucci already know Ross messed with her first and they still cool. She’s a messy hurt bm bringing up old stuff,” another said.