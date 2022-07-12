Richards scores winning goal on debut in the US | Loop Barbados

Barbados senior men’s footballer Devonte Richards made a dream start to his United States club soccer career.

Last night the national midfielder came off the bench to score a crucial goal, which helped AFC South Bay to a 4-3 victory over Soul2Sole FC at the Whittier College field in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) Independent Cup.

Richards recently represented Barbados in the Concacaf Nations League but cut his vacation short to represent the San Jose based club which features in the third tier of the American soccer pyramid.

“It felt great getting a goal on my debut and helping the team to secure victory and one step closer to our goals”

The Pine resident departed Barbados last Friday and was immediately placed in the AFC South Bay 25-man squad to face their cross-town rivals and he repaid the club’s confidence with a magnificent, game winning goal in the 88th minute.

Playing as a right forward, Richards received the ball under the careful watch of his marker, who he stepped by with a well-weighted touch, then placed the ball precisely in the bottom right corner to the jubilation of his teammates and the traveling AFC South Bay supporters.

The Feather River College student said he is extremely thankful for the opportunity and is keenly looking forward to the rest of the season.

“I’m glad for the opportunity to play in the NISA Independent Cup and thankful to the coach and staff for believing in me and allowing me to join the team at such an important stage in the season.

I’m looking forward to winning our next game, which will take us on to the next level, where we will play a professional NISA team.

I think we have a good team, and we have the potential to go all the way.

I’m looking forward to playing again at home in San Jose this weekend”.

AFC South Bay will contest Capo FC in the NISA Independent Cup this Saturday at the Leland High School at 8:30 pm, Western time.

Interested persons may view the match at www.elevensports.com.