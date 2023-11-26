Richard Stoute – mentor, scout, dad, legend Loop Barbados

An entertainer through and through, a legend and the ‘Godfather’ of local entertainment, Richard Stoute has died, but he has left big shoes to fill.

At age 77, the father of four died on November 25, 2023, according to reports.

A former student of St Mary’s and St Leonard’s Boys, the St Michael man loved music from his preteen years and over the decades he went on to see and develop that skill in many Bajan youth.

A mentor and a talent scout of sorts, before shows like America’s Got Talent, The Voice, American Idol and even closer to home the Digicel Rising Stars, Richard Stoute Teen Talent was the training ground for the likes of Edwin Yearwood, Dr Alison Hinds, Rupert ‘Rupee’ Clarke and hundreds, if not thousands others. Not everyone who graced the Teen Talent stage over its 47 years so far, went on the excel internationally, but they all had their moments to shine and see hundreds in the audience appreciate and applaud their renditions.

Many a name was made through the Richard Stoute Teen Talent Competition.

This year, while he was unwell, the Talent Show went on and Sky soared to victory. It is hoped and believed, this part of his story won’t end with his passing. The successful 47th staging was managed by manager/co-producer Rashida Codrington.

Known for his legacy in music and entertainment, he was also a fashion icon. There never was and never will be another to finish their dapper formal looks with a pair of white shoes like the one and only Richard ‘Dick’ Stoute.

Hours before he passed, it was announced that the ruling government led by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley had taken the decision to name the new amphitheatre at the National Botanical Gardens after Stoute.

With a song entitled ‘Goodbye’ in his own repertoire, the honour from the Cabinet was a most fitting way to bid ‘Adieu’.

Stoute also received more flowers and accolades for his contributions while alive, including an award of merit.

In the statement disclosing the move to name the amphitheatre after the legend, Prime Minister Mottley said:

“The Government of Barbados has conferred on Richard the Barbados Service Star in 1993 and the Gold Crown of Merit in 2008. On this occasion we go one step further and will affix his name to a facility we are certain will become the premier place for the display of local talent in the years ahead.

“Barbadians can be assured that we will do so very shortly in a manner most befitting of this distinguished son.”