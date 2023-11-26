Richard Stoute made an ‘enormous’ contribution and ‘will be missed’ Loop Barbados

In paying tribute to Richard ‘Dick’ Stoute, the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) touts his contribution to each and every singer locally, who have excelled in the craft.

The DLP statement said:

“His contribution to Barbadian entertainment was enormous and he will forever be missed.

“Anyone who has become a household name in local entertainment within the past forty years would have had some kind of connection to him and his Teen Talent Competition.

“If ever there was a Barbadian vocalist who mastered the art of rendering soul music then that person was Richard Stoute.”

Like many others, the DLP recognised Stoute as “the God Father of local entertainment and his high standing in the history of Bajan music is assured.”

The Leadership of the DLP and the entire DLP family is now extending sincere condolences to the family and close friends of Richard ‘Dick’ Stoute on his passing.

“May he rest in eternal peace and Rise in Glory.”