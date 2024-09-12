Rich Homie Quan’s Girlfriend & Brother Shared Details About His Death

Rich Homie Quan’s sudden passing left the hip hop community with more questions than answers, but new details from the police report are shedding more light on the tragic event.

The Atlanta rapper died on September 5, 2024, from a reported drug overdose. Still, his passing left hip hop fans wanting to know more about his cause of death from authorities. According to XXL, among the last people to see Rich Homie Quan alive was his brother, who told police that he found the rapper asleep on the floor in his kitchen with food in his mouth.

Quan’s brother, Andre Munford, says he found the rapper around 3 a.m on the day of his death and moved him to the couch where he covered him in a blanket.

Rich Homie Quan’s girlfriend, Amber Williams, also gave police a similar account of events leading up to the “Type Of Way” rapper’s death. Williams told responding officers that she woke up around 6:45 a.m. and saw the rapper sleeping on the couch. She took her kids to school then returned home and went back to bed leaving RHQ on the sofa. She said she woke up again at 11 a.m. to find the rapper still on the sofa and that’s when she checked on him and noticed that he wasn’t breathing and his body was cold. Williams said she then called 911 and Quan was rushed to the Grady Hospital in Atlanta where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police have not suspected any foul play or any crime surrounding his death.

Rich Homie Quan’s peers in hip hop continue to mourn his death a week later with tributes continuing to pour in. Quavo and Offset were among the rappers who publicly shared their heartbreak following the news of his passing last week.

RHQ’s girlfriend Amber also shared a message on her Instagram Story expressing her heartbreak. “This pain is unbearable,” she wrote. “The love you all have shown is an over flow. I truly appreciate everyone who’s reached out. I’m traumatized from a moment that’ll forever be in my head. I have nothing to prove because my love for my other half was ALWAYS shown, I had nothing to hide.”

Instagram

She continues, “Please respect me and the family at this time. Our house is no longer a home. I’m completely heartbroken 15 years gone. I’ll never be the same. This is a complete nightmare. We never could let go, but you didn’t have to leave me like this.”

Rich Homie Quan was age 34 at the time of his death.

Tags: Rich Homie Quan