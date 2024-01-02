Ricardo Drue’s funeral set for January 9 Loop Barbados

Soca artiste Ricardo Drue will be laid to rest on January 9th.

Drue’s mother, Nicola Barriteau, released details about his funeral arrangements in a statement yesterday afternoon.

The service is set to start at 1 pm at the Holy Family Cathedral in his native Antigua.

In her first public comment since Drue’s sudden death last month, Barriteau thanked the public for the love and support given to his family.

“There are no words at this time to express the overwhelming love and support given as the family continues to process and come to terms with the passing of our beloved son Ricardo Robert Barriteau Drue,” she stated.

“We are thankful for the respect shown during this extremely difficult time. Whilst we all wish the hands of time could be rewound, the harshest reality of life is unfortunately death and as much as the family would give anything to have him with us in the physical, the ultimate acknowledgement is the Almighty is in full control.”

The “Vagabond” and “Toxic Love” singer died on December 12th, 2023.

He was 38.

His cause of death has not been released.