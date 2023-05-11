RF celebrates 25 years of regional development Loop Barbados

Since opening its doors 25 years ago, RF’s business has evolved from its modest beginnings as a small stock broker in The Bahamas in 1997 to a fast-growing regional investment bank and wealth manager with banks and securities businesses in The Bahamas, Barbados and the Cayman Islands.

As a group of companies committed to helping their clients turn life’s aspirations into financial realities, RF has grown from a small team of four employees in The Bahamas to over 80 regionally today.

Simultaneously, RF has assisted in raising over $2.2 billion for regional companies and is currently managing investment assets in excess of $1.4 billion.

RF said it has proudly upheld its mission statement of ‘Helping Clients Create and Manage Wealth’ through the exceptional products and services for which the brand is known.

“Innovation has always been at the heart of RF Bank. Leading the industry development, we have launched a range of ‘market-first products and services’ across the Caribbean,” said Michael Anderson, founder and president of RF Group.

He added: “Beyond that, we were pivotal to establishing the Bahamian local capital market that investors know today, with RF having played a key role in the IPOs of the majority of companies listed on BISX.

“As we prepare for the future, RF plans on leveraging our experience and innovative strengths to focus on further improvements in our wealth management and investment banking services to both companies and individuals.”

Of the many market firsts, RF also introduced the first multi-employer pension fund in the Caribbean in 1997 and is now a leading provider of pension services across the region. Perhaps more widely known, RF’s local currency and US dollar investment funds have enabled a wide range of local investors to benefit from RF’s investment management expertise and build their wealth.

“While RF is proud of all of these achievements, what makes them truly important is the positive impact on clients and their families,” stated Jillian Nunes, CEO of RF Merchant Bank & Trust (Barbados) Limited.

She added: “Whether they have been able to retire successfully, educate their children, transition a business from one generation to the next or simply build wealth for a rainy day, these success stories embody what RF set out to do 25 years ago, establish trusting relationships to help people live their best life.”

The group’s strategic plans aim to maintain the trajectory towards becoming the premier wealth manager and investment bank in the region and a driving force behind the development of stronger capital markets in its primary markets. Fostering a cultural shift amongst Caribbean investors and creating local investment opportunities remains chief among them.

“Since 1997, RF has built a financial services business that caters to clients across numerous Caribbean islands via 10 different product lines,” commented Brett Hill, CEO of RF Bank & Trust (Cayman) Limited. “As the global climate becomes more complex and uncertain, RF understands the need to lean into the entrepreneurial spirit that we cultivate in all team members to enable the business to go beyond simply maintaining the status quo.”

The management team extends their thanks to the entire RF team whose hard work and perseverance have built RF into what it is today and will continue to drive its future success. The management and staff said they are immensely grateful to their loyal clients across the region, who have entrusted RF with the creation and management of their wealth.

Names of those pictured from left to right: Ross McDonald – Director, Cleora Farquharson – VP of Pension Services, Thomas Hackett – Director, David Van Onselen – VP of Financial Advisory Services, Marla Dukharan – Director, Sunil Chatrani – Director, Jim Wilson – VP of Investment Banking, Brett Hill – CEO of RF Bank (Cayman), Michael Anderson – President of RF Group, Jillian Nunes – CEO of RF Bank (Barbados), Franklyn Butler – Director, Jackie Cleare – AVP of Operations, Nicholas Freeland – Director, David Slatter – VP of Investments, David Smailes – CIO, and Aliya Allen – Director. (Not pictured: Richard Johnson – CRO)