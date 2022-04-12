“Revival” a hit at The Lodge School | Loop Barbados

After two years of inactivity due to the pandemic, the local authorities announced a plan for the resumption of competitive sports.

This broadcast was met with great enthusiasm and excitement by athletes, coaches, administrators, spectators and general lovers of sport.

Some organizations have resumed practice sessions, while others have revealed plans to host tournaments, and most recently The Lodge School added their contribution to the return of sports via a multidiscipline event at the Massiah Street, St John institution.

Last week, the Physical Education Department produced; “Revival at the Lodge School”.

The inaugural event saw students competing in football and basketball skill challenges as well as a road tennis competition.

Organizer of the event, football coach and Lodge School old scholar Corey “Beenie Man” Barrow, said the purpose of the event was to resurrect the interest of sports amongst the students and within the school environment.

According to Barrow, he observed that many young people, particularly athletes had lost their passion for sports during the last two years, and he simply wanted to help them reclaim that enthusiasm.

“It was my initiative to come up with ideas to stimulate and revive interest in the sports, because a lot of children’s minds were fading away from the sports due to a lack of activity and lack of competition”, said Barrow.O

In the road tennis competition Mosai Williams defeated Nate King in the final 21-6.

“Spades” and “Built Differently” had a close encounter in the basketball skills challenge but “Spades” claimed victory in the final.

National youth footballers Jodie Ruck and Shay Prescod won the female and male football skills challenge respectively.

While in the foot-tennis competition ‘Colour Blockers” emerged victorious Country Boys.

Barrow expressed thanks to the staff of the Lodge School, the Lodge School Old Scholars Association and all of the sponsors who contributed to the event.